Tremendous Achievement: Russians Captured ORLOVKA, TONENKOYE, and BERDYCHI Just Within 72 Hours
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

Even though representatives of the Ukrainian General Staff still claim that the situation west of Avdiivka has returned to normal, what is happening on the battlefield indicates the opposite. After the capture of Avdiivka, Russian troops continued their rapid offensive against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the West. Almost every day, war correspondents report on new territorial gains of Russian troops.............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

