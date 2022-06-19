Finally The Satanist Are Giving Us a 'Solution' to the High Gas Price 'Problem'!

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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9,585 Views jun 19, 2022A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 139K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L8wEeV7xwfw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ