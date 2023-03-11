⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (11 March 2023).

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (11 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by the aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Gryanikovka (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the active action of the units, and the artillery operation of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, 1 D-30 howitzer, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the active action of the units, and the artillery operation of the 'Yug' Group of Forces have resulted in the elimination of over 140 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickups, 3 motor vehicles, and 2 D-30 howitzers near Zaliznyanskoye, Krasnoye, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the aviation and artillery operations of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Prechistovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 motor vehicle, and 1 D-20 howitzer.





💥 In Kherson direction, firepower operations have resulted in the elimination of over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, as well as the ordnance depot of 124th Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU.





✈️💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 75 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 114 areas.





◽️ The U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Konstantinovka and Privolye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 4 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as have intercepted 4 HARM anti-radiation missiles.





◽️ Moreover, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), Raygorodok, Oborotnovka, Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromayorskoye, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamenskoye, and Balochki (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 400 airplanes, 218 helicopters, 3,384 unmanned aerial vehicles, 411 air defence missile systems, 8,264 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,055 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,321 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,857 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.