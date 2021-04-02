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2021-04-02 - Russell Brand - NEVER Trust The Government Whistleblower Reveals Why
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60 views • April 09, 2021
Russell looks back on his interview with Carne Ross – former diplomat turned whistleblower – as he reveals how The State lies and manipulates in order to justify its existence.
#whistleblower #government #power
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Produced by Gareth Roy
#whistleblower #government #power
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US:
http://adbl.co/revelation
UK:
http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU:
http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA:
http://adbl.co/revelationca
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWi...
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy
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