America attacks Iran.

Six or seven hours ago, Donald Trump ordered the United States to attack Iran with the state of Israel. This could escalate. This could be World War 3 in full swing. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross for your sins. He rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe have full redemption of sins and eternal life.