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4/14/2022 Let's Talk America: Guest Hosting Rick Crump ft. Dr. Larry Johnston & Pastor Dave Shalaway Part 2
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21 views • April 15, 2022
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Rick Crump - kineticfaith.org
Kinetic Faith YT:
Equipping and mobilizing God's Church
Our mission is called to equip and mobilize God's people to service and restore order to protect Judeo-Christian values.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR5ApOm6i0MjrthMfnzDj0w
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
Rick Crump - kineticfaith.org
Kinetic Faith YT:
Equipping and mobilizing God's Church
Our mission is called to equip and mobilize God's people to service and restore order to protect Judeo-Christian values.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR5ApOm6i0MjrthMfnzDj0w
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