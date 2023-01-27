X22 REPORT Ep. 2982b - The Public Will Demand The Declas Docs,[Scare] Event Agenda Pushed, Peace Maker In Place

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2982b - Jan. 26, 2023

The Public Will Demand The Declas Docs,[Scare] Event Agenda Pushed, Peace Maker In Place

The [DS] is now pushing the [Scare] event. They are feeling pain every step of the way and now they are throwing everything they have to try to stop the flow of information. On one side we are going to have the war mongers, and the other side we are going to have a the peace maker. Trump will eventually step in and negotiate peace and the people will see this. Peace through strength.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget:

http://www.lytebug.com

Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF







