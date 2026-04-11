⚡️ On 11 April, 175 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. As a result of the exchange, 175 AFU POWs were returned.

In addition, seven citizens of the Russian Federation, residents of Kursk region illegally detained by the Kiev regime, have been returned. They will be taken home.

At present, the Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

All released servicemen will be taken to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defence Ministry.

During the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, humanitarian mediation efforts were provided by the United Arab Emirates.

Adding:

The last seven hostages from the Kursk region who were held by Ukraine have been released.

Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova stated that they have left the temporary accommodation center and are heading towards the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Adding: Easter Exchange📝

The Russian and Ukrainian sides conducted the third prisoner exchange of this year, this time on the eve of Easter. 175 Russian military personnel will return home. The United Arab Emirates assisted in the exchange. Ukrainian formations received back 175 of their prisoners.

➡️Also returning from captivity were the last seven civilians from Kursk Region, whom the enemy abducted during the 2024 invasion. Among them are five women and two men. In return, seven civilians were handed over to the Ukrainian side.

➡️The freed Russians are currently in Belarus. After necessary medical procedures, they will be delivered home for rehabilitation.

Adding:

Two Majors/ #Report for the morning of April 11, 2026

▪️In the Rostov region, more than a dozen UAVs were destroyed in the night in the Millerovsky, Tarasovsky, Chertkovsky, Kasharsky, Konstantinovsky, and Tatsinsky districts.

▪️ Ukrainian sources reported on the night-time operation of "Heraeus" in the Kiеv, Sumy, and Odessa regions, footage from the scene is available.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Army Group "North" reported on the success of the 15th regiment of the 69th motor rifle division of the 6th Army in the village of Miropolskoe in the Sumy region (on the border with Demidovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky district of the Belgorod region), three soldiers of the 21st motor rifle brigade of the AFU were captured.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone attacked a cargo vehicle in the village of Voznesenovka in the Shebekino district, and two men died at the scene. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino district, a woman died on the spot from injuries sustained in a shelling. Civilians were injured from UAF strikes in Grayvoron (2 people), Golovchino (2 people), and the village of Red October (1 person).

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Army Group "North" is engaged in fierce battles in Volchansk and its environs. On the Liptsovsky front, a storming group of the 127th motor rifle brigade of the AFU attempted a counter-attack and was destroyed.

▪️ In Kupyansk and to the south, battles continue, and the Russian Armed Forces are using aviation to strike at the enemy.

▪️ South of Krasnaya Liman, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the liberation of Dibrova. Even further south, the offensive on Ray-Alexandrovka continues.

▪️ In Konstantinovka and to the southwest of it, there are counter-battles, and the enemy retains the ability to counter-attack.

▪️ West of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), battles for Novopodgorovoe in the Dnipropetrovsk region are reported. Battles are ongoing around Grishino.

▪️ The Army Group"East" in the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region continues to break into the enemy's defensive lines in order to liberate the villages of Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnya Tersa, Komsomolskoe, and Charivne.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles are ongoing in Stepnogorsk and Primorsk. Our paratroopers are launching drone strikes at the enemy's rear in the area of the village of Kushugum. Restoration of electricity supply to the civilian population after UAV strikes on transformers and high-voltage lines continues in the rear.

▪️ In the Kherson region, a boy born in 2011 was killed in a mine explosion in the village of Kostogryzovo. In the village of Nova Mayachka, two men were injured by a drone strike. The Russian Armed Forces are launching FAB-3000 strikes on Kherson.

This report was compiled by ⚡️Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)