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There is a God (creative karaoke). A song about the afterlife, world government, and communism
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22 views • July 24, 2021
There is a God (creative karaoke). New lyrics for the song "Imagine" by John Lennon, expressing quite the opposite of what John believed. There is a heaven, there is a God, and communism is not a good solution for our world!
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