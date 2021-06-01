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Former DNI James Clapper Interrogation Recording - DETAILS HOW PENCE, ROSENSTEIN, CLINTON, JOHN ROBERTS AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO TAKE DOWN DONALD TRUMP.
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172 views • June 01, 2021
Mike Pence - Clapper Details that leverage was used against Pence stating that PENCE and ROBERTS had intimate relations with underage children, connected to Jeffrey Epstein, stating Epstein says was an 'Intelligence Asset' for governments around the world.
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