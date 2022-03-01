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FULL SHOW: Breaking! Ukrainian President Signs Letter Demanding EU Inclusion, Instigating The Russian Front
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270 views • March 01, 2022
Owen Shroyer does his best to address the lies being told about Russia and Ukraine, straighten out the true story so people understand, and expose the real bad guys we should be worried about which Vladimir Putin is just a distraction from. Owen ties into this coverage a historical perspective you are not seeing or hearing anywhere else, as well as the latest developments and where it could all be headed. Amazing how covid has just disappeared, as it all comes out that the masks and lockdown didn’t help, and the vaccines are killing people. Tyler Lineweaver joins to discuss how we can take back school boards, and as a trucker, how the freedom convoy can restore basic rights in America. Candidate for U.S. Congress in Texas’ 35th district, Sam Montoya, joins to discuss his January 6th defense and his run for political office.
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