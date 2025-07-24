BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We have All the Proofs All the Cures! No More Injections!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
120 views • 24 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I can tell you if the virus is expressed or not, the presence of the virus says nothing. He said it there. It's the expression of the virus and the signature of disease. That's what that summary slide of a long talk I gave in Healing for the Ages ...told you, Nana, Nana, Nana. We know all the answers and everything in the freezers. We have proof positive of every isolate, we have every single monoclonal antibody, we have every single cure, we have everything that everybody talks about.

And all we have to do is get the 5g towers down. Now you don't need to inject it. You see, my job was to teach it how cells not to explode with Ebola. I took the primary stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, monocyte macrophage, my PhD thesis, my postdoctoral work was Ebola, express Ebola, make a vaccine with Ebola, right?

A vaccine means you're injecting the disease-causing entity! Never meant immunization. Never, never, never. The immunization is the oral, nasal and other.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/21/2025

Mondays with Michael Gaeta Podcast: Part 1: https://vimeo.com/1101309229

Healing for the A.G.E.S. Presentation Dr Judy Mikovits 2024 at: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

My PhD Thesis: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-phd-thesis

healthcancernewstruthcureproofmikovits
