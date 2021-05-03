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Kary Mullis PCR Inventor Says Test Cannot Say If You Are Sick
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183 views • May 03, 2021
This is the Corporate Greed & AIDS that took place July 12th 1997 in Santa Monica, CA hosted by Esai Morales. Also present Nobel Prize winner Kary Mullis, inventor of PCR test, Sean Current, Paul Philpott, and Christine Maggiore.
In this segment a question is asked to Kary Mullis about misuse of PCR testing and he answers:
"{PCR} is just a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something... It doesn't tell you that your sick, it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with really was gonna hurt you or anything like that..."
In this segment a question is asked to Kary Mullis about misuse of PCR testing and he answers:
"{PCR} is just a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something... It doesn't tell you that your sick, it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with really was gonna hurt you or anything like that..."
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