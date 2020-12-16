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Brg. Gen. Robert Spalding — China Has Strategically Beaten America. In a 5G World, You Cannot Opt Out.
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285 views • December 16, 2020
“They’ll give you an injection to paralyze you and they’ll have a surgeon come and remove your organs, put them into somebody that’s come in for hundreds of thousand dollars to buy your organs, to have it put because they need a heart or need a liver, or need two kidneys or whatever.”
— DR ROBERT SPALDING (Brigadier General)
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/robert-spalding-china-beaten-america-5g-no-opt-out/
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUn1gZH8M78
Stealth War: How China Took Over While America’s Elite Slept. https://amzn.to/3aq58sW
The original interview is 1 hour 46 minutes. This video reduced it to 14 minutes. Please consider watching the full interview, China’s Silent Takeover While America’s Elite Slept’, https://youtu.be/h8IEtlOVzq4 (Copyright Valuetainment, November 29, 2019)
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
— DR ROBERT SPALDING (Brigadier General)
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/robert-spalding-china-beaten-america-5g-no-opt-out/
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUn1gZH8M78
Stealth War: How China Took Over While America’s Elite Slept. https://amzn.to/3aq58sW
The original interview is 1 hour 46 minutes. This video reduced it to 14 minutes. Please consider watching the full interview, China’s Silent Takeover While America’s Elite Slept’, https://youtu.be/h8IEtlOVzq4 (Copyright Valuetainment, November 29, 2019)
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
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