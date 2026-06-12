JINXEDSIP EXCLUSIVEː THE JEFF METCALF INTERVIEW WITH SARAH FIELDS 🎙 EPISODE 53 [EXCERPT]

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JinxedSip Exclusive: The Jeff Metcalf Interview with Sarah Fields | Ep. 53
Reposting: VfB's two cents on Karmelo Anthony: It's clear that he went to the tent intending to stab someone, if not Austin Metcalf specifically; he deserves to have the BOOTY BANDIT on that ass for the rest of his useless life
This exchange occurred during the broadcast in chat:
DONAT @donatpov: Jeff MetCalf called Karmelo Anthony a Watermelon felony... Gone get that pointy hat lmao.
Replying to donatpov: Jeff MetCalf called Karmelo Anthony a Watermelon felony... Gone get that pointy hat lmao.
Kai @Ka_i923: Where’s the lie?
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1yJAPPvwyVrGb
Source: https://x.com/AFpost/status/2065113649715253401
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/au4w7x