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JINXEDSIP EXCLUSIVEː THE JEFF METCALF INTERVIEW WITH SARAH FIELDS 🎙 EPISODE 53 [EXCERPT]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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JinxedSip Exclusive: The Jeff Metcalf Interview with Sarah Fields | Ep. 53


Reposting: VfB's two cents on Karmelo Anthony: It's clear that he went to the tent intending to stab someone, if not Austin Metcalf specifically; he deserves to have the BOOTY BANDIT on that ass for the rest of his useless life


This exchange occurred during the broadcast in chat:


DONAT @donatpov: Jeff MetCalf called Karmelo Anthony a Watermelon felony... Gone get that pointy hat lmao.


Replying to donatpov: Jeff MetCalf called Karmelo Anthony a Watermelon felony... Gone get that pointy hat lmao.

Kai @Ka_i923: Where’s the lie?


https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1yJAPPvwyVrGb


Source: https://x.com/AFpost/status/2065113649715253401


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/au4w7x

Keywords
austin metcalfkarmelo anthonyjeff metcalfsarah fieldsmurder trial outcome
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