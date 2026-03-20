Israeli OFs fired live ammo at Palestinians attempting to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray on Eid al-Fitr

On Eid al-Fitr Israeli occupation forces fired live ammunition at Palestinians attempting to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray.

(Eid al-Fitr, or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is a major three-day Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan’s month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting. Celebrated on the first day of Shawwal (around March 19–20, 2026), it is a joyous time of gratitude, community prayers, special meals, new clothes, gift-giving, and charity to the needy.)

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General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the IRGC was martyred early this morning.

@FotrosResistancee

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Channel 13 in Hebrew: Publication allowed:

Arrest of a fighter in the air defense system (Iron Dome) on charges of spying for Iran.