Israeli OFs fired live ammo at Palestinians attempting to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray on Eid al-Fitr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Eid al-Fitr Israeli occupation forces fired live ammunition at Palestinians attempting to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray.
(Eid al-Fitr, or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is a major three-day Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan’s month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting. Celebrated on the first day of Shawwal (around March 19–20, 2026), it is a joyous time of gratitude, community prayers, special meals, new clothes, gift-giving, and charity to the needy.)
Adding:
General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the IRGC was martyred early this morning.
@FotrosResistancee
Channel 13 in Hebrew: Publication allowed:
Arrest of a fighter in the air defense system (Iron Dome) on charges of spying for Iran.