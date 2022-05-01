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I decided to drive home, instead of the Frontline. My Family is More Important to me than the comrades-in-arms. English 050122
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260 views • May 01, 2022
Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms: "I decided to drive home, instead the frontline. My family is more important to me than the comrades-in-arms..."
Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the US and their government.
All of them emphasize the good attitude of the Russian servicemen towards them.
Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the US and their government.
All of them emphasize the good attitude of the Russian servicemen towards them.
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