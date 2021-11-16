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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL (3rd HOUR) Tuesday 11/16/21 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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220 views • November 16, 2021
FAUCI SAYS TRUMP HAS A ‘MISPLACED PERCEPTION’ ON ‘INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS’ OVER COVID JAB
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