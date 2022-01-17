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Trump: Michael Byrd "a disgrace, the way he shot Ashli"
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200 views • January 17, 2022
45th President of the United States Donald Trump returns to the debate stage in Florence, Arizona to speak about crime in Democrat run communities, and the blatantly biased treatment of nonviolent January 6th defendants. - via Newsmax's live coverage
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