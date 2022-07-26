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Front Line Doctors: SUBPOENAS Have Been SERVED to Anthony Fauci, Top Officials in Biden Admin
Subpoenas have been served to Anthony Fauci, to other top officials in the Biden administration, and to five social media companies for allegedly colluding to suppress free speech.
OMG, it is about time. Americans can only hope that this is the tip of the spear against these lying, manipulating killers.
Source- https://rumble.com/v1dlhov-subpoenas-have-been-served-to-anthony-fauci-top-officials-in-biden-admin.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6