Ford EV vs Ford Diesel
67 views
channel image
Right America Media-RAMTV
Published Yesterday |

My friend purchased a 2023 Ford power stroke diesel on November 4, 2022 and has yet to receive it. Curiously, that same day for electric trucks arrived at his local dealership. 🤔 The only course of action Ford has offered is updating him every 45 days concerning the delay. #wow It’s not a big surprise given the world’s push towards EV’s. 🤬

Keywords
ramtvright america mediaksok uncensored

