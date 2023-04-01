Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pandemic Police State [Documentary] | The Rise Of Authoritarianism In The UK
35 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from Big Brother Watch

Premiered Mar 23, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_uaPmzeZvo 

The coronavirus pandemic led to the most draconian emergency powers in the UK’s history. We’ve been fighting extraordinary new police powers, Big Tech censorship online, digital Covid IDs, the quashing of protest rights and more...


The erosion of democracy and loss of freedoms has been unprecedented and Big Brother Watch has been pushing back at every step of the way. This is the inside story of the UK’s pandemic police state.

Directed & Edited by Erlend Evans [Big Brother Watch Digital Communications Manager]

Keywords
liesukcontrolnew world orderdepopulationcovid 19pandemic police statethe rise of authoritarianism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket