White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1840 - Seth Smith - Report on Walker's sentencing w/o his photo

Seth was walking in his neighborhood, when Walker walked up to him and shot him in the back of the head for no reason at all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.