God's Method of Healing from the Bible / From Sickness to Health - Barbara O'Neill

Can the body heal itself? What does the Bible say about healing? What tools does God use to heal us? Naturopath Barbara O’Neill shares surprising Bible verses about health and inspirational healing stories of those who used the natural treatments God has provided. The best medical book is the Bible because it discloses the principles which are the foundation for our physical, mental and spiritual health. What is the prescription for healing? What are the true remedies? God designed the body so it could heal itself. Trust in the power of God and adherence to His 8 laws of health are the true remedies. In this presentation, naturopath Barbara O’Neill shares Bible verses about healing and health. She gives real-life examples of how trust in Divine power combined with simple methods for healing, like the use of hot and cold-water treatments and plant poultices, have brought about remarkable healing to people fighting serious illness. Learn what it means to present your body as a living sacrifice that is acceptable to God. God’s plan for soul-winning involves helping others get well using His methods. Isn’t it time we started looking after our bodies and looking into natural treatments so we can help others? Discover more: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

