Few Will Care About Your/Our Death For Faith In Jesus

To follow after Christ; to seek to be led by God's Spirit takes much self-denial. This is how the devil sees greater is He that is in us than he who runs the world. God showed this to the devil by allowing tribulation to Job.





It is not a good thing to be alive but dead in God's eyes. Those who follow the world in an attempt to save their lives are hailed as great and held in high esteem amongst men. After this body has met its appointed time to die, we face either a first or second resurrection from the dead. We should make preparation to ensure our soul leaves our bodies rejoicing..





Mark 8:36 KJV Bible

“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”





