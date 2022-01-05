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People are blind for the truth, Illusions and Glory, signs and wonder
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121 views • January 05, 2022
Prophetic Word received on January the second 2022 around 9:30pm.
It goes all along through a lot of different subjects, so it was not so easy to find a proper headline.
And yes, most people are blind as many even don't want to see the truth.
Philosophy, Psychology and Science do the rest and join the team.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-02-people-are-blind-for-the-truth/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It goes all along through a lot of different subjects, so it was not so easy to find a proper headline.
And yes, most people are blind as many even don't want to see the truth.
Philosophy, Psychology and Science do the rest and join the team.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-02-people-are-blind-for-the-truth/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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