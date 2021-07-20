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The Bioweapon in Effect - PHE shows 885% Higher Risk Dying of the Virus Released
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160 views • July 20, 2021
We need this insanity to stop.
The virus and the added pathogen in the vials disguised as 'vaccine' need to be exposed and stopped NOW. We are still only seeing the Immediate outcomes of this experimental injection.
Remember how they were fine with the DDT release, but later it was shown to be highly dangerous to the population.
The virus and the added pathogen in the vials disguised as 'vaccine' need to be exposed and stopped NOW. We are still only seeing the Immediate outcomes of this experimental injection.
Remember how they were fine with the DDT release, but later it was shown to be highly dangerous to the population.
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