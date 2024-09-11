BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Peaceful Parenting vs Punishment!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, I explore the contrasting philosophies of authoritative and peaceful parenting, shaped by my childhood experiences within a large family. I reflect on the importance of setting clear boundaries and enforcing consequences, especially in a society that often rewards negative behaviors. Through personal anecdotes, I discuss the balance between authority and emotional connection, emphasizing the necessity of teaching children about the consequences of their actions. I advocate for nurturing open dialogue and respectful communication, highlighting the role of negotiation and understanding in parenting. Ultimately, I encourage parents to introspect on their own standards, aiming to raise emotionally intelligent and respectful children.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxboundariespeaceful parentingconsequencesnegative behaviorsemotional connectionopen dialoguechildhood experiencesarticle reviewauthoritative parentingrespectful communicationemotionally intelligent children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy