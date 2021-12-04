"THIS IS JUST PURE EVIL" - KAREN KINGSTON & CLAY CLARK

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Former Pfizer employee pharmaceutical, medical device business analyst and big pharma drug trials expert Karen Kingston and Thrivetime founder Clay Clark join me to expose the Covid mRNA injections agenda which Kingston describes as "just pure evil". Thanks for tuning in to part one of this two part interview.