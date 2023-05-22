https://gettr.com/post/p2hn0y4e782
0520 Nicole on Warroom with Steve Bannon
郭文贵先生提醒过我们，揭露海航不是一个真正的公司，它实际是王岐山用于洗钱和收买美国官员的，因为这个原因，发生了美国之音的419断播门
Miles Guo warned and exposed that the HNA is not a real company. Wang Qishan used it to launder money and influence peddling to buy American officials; because of this reason, the Voice of America cut off the live broadcast of Miles on April 19th.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@RealAmVoice @WarRoom @SteveBannon @NFSCSpeaks
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.