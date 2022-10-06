🇪🇺🇮🇪 Irish MEP Clare Daly: Those Calling For Arms To Ukraine, Never Call For Arms For The People Of Palestine Or For The People Of Yemen



As the war in Ukraine escalates out of control, out come the vicious, scapegoating slurs against those who speak for peace: "cronies," "puppets," "stooges," and "agents." Opposing the horror of war is not "anti-European," "anti-Ukrainian" or "pro-Russian." It's common sense.



"And I find it laughable that those calling for arms to Ukraine, never call for arms for the people of Palestine or for the people of Yemen."