Eyes to see and ears to hear...

And the answer... is God. Laws of nature. Our pineal gland might me calcified and we can't always hear Him, but He can hear us.
Trust in Him. Speak your truth. It will set you free and your soul be saved.
Grounding will give you much protection. My next video I'll discuss how to protect yourself and your loved ones.
🙏😘
