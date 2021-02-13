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Understanding Marriage And the Tools Necessary To Thrive In it From The Bible...
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12 views • February 13, 2021
God hates divorce but did provide for its eventuality. We are to make a commitment To God and not to our wife or husband. All the wisdom you need is in God's words. The Prince of the air is making the whole world not trust the bible and that's because the churches don't teach us and the synagogues are silent on the matter.
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