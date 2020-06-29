BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Skidmore - $90 Trillion in Treasury Debt - It’s Not Just Bad Accounting
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • June 29, 2020
Greg Hunter


Michigan State Economics Professor Mark Skidmore’s latest update to the “Missing Money” question is now the biggest in history by a long way. Skidmore’s research reveals the US Treasury market is rolling over $90 trillion to support the official debt of $22 trillion (2019.) That’s on top of the $21 trillion Skidmore revealed in so-called “Missing Money” in late 2017. Why do you need to churn $90 trillion in debt? Is the US debt really $90 trillion? What could go wrong with this much hidden debt? Skidmore says, “Yes it is concerning to me because this could blow up. We don’t know when or how, but if people lose confidence in our government, they could lose confidence in the currency. That could have severe impacts on lots of people in the whole global economy above and beyond what we are experiencing now. . . . Is there some reset in play? Is there some bigger issue at stake? Is this pulling away with other goals in mind? Yes, I think so. I don’t know how this all fits together but I do know there is something else going on that we all need to pay attention to. . . . I have documents that say something is really, really wrong, and it’s not just bad accounting.”


Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Economics Professor Mark Skidmore from Michigan State University.

Donations: https://usawatchdog.com/donations/

All Links can be found on USAWatchdog.com: https://usawatchdog.com/is-us-debt-really-90-trillion-mark-skidmore/
Keywords
greg hunteraccountingmissing moneyprofessor mark skidmore90 trillion dollarstreasury debt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Coco Somers
Study Reports Skin-Specific DNA Methylation Clock; Sun-Exposed Areas Show Faster Aging

Study Reports Skin-Specific DNA Methylation Clock; Sun-Exposed Areas Show Faster Aging

Chase Codewell
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
8 Natural Nootropics and Claimed Cognitive Effects

8 Natural Nootropics and Claimed Cognitive Effects

Coco Somers
More Miles, Fewer Calories Burned: Study Shows Surprising Energy Compensation in Female Runners

More Miles, Fewer Calories Burned: Study Shows Surprising Energy Compensation in Female Runners

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy