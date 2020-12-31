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Euroic Ethno-Nationalism
Euroicism
Euroicism
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56 views • December 31, 2020
A religious schism exists within Europoid Ethno-Nationalism. On the one side are Nationalists who oppose globalism while incongruently clinging to the globalist religion known as Christianity. On the other side are Nationalists who identify as Ethno-pagans. When accused of hypocrisy on this matter, those who cling to Christianity typically respond by arguing that Christianity has been the most common religion of Europeans for nearly two thousand years therefore it is too late to return to our native religious heritage. Ethno-pagan Nationalists reject this illogical argument and instead advocate in favour of embracing some form of reconstructed ancient European pantheism. The Euroic position on this matter is of course far closer to that of the pagan Nationalists.

Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Keywords
free speechevolutionactivismchristianityhitlerreligionphilosophynationalismred pillpagannational socialismdemographicswestern civilizationpaganismgeneticsnietzschewhite-nationalismdissident rightethno-nationalismeurope for europeanseuroicismevolajulius evolafredrick nietzschehigher man
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