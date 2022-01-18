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TRUMP Florence RALLY: I was there
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3 views • January 18, 2022
The Deep State & their bureaucracy IS the Corporation. Trump & all Presidents since the Civil War have been Head of That subdivision headquartered [parented] under City of London, Inc. = East India Trading Co.---The Greater [commercial 3rd party] GRID.
The only way out of this Mess for Trump is to announce himself as Head of State of The Restored Republic & stick to all that which is entailed under this, OR someone else such as the husband of Anna Von Reitz---Belcher has already done so AND RECORDED such ( annavonreitz.com ) .
http://annavonreitz.com/heredityheadofstate.pdf
The only way out of this Mess for Trump is to announce himself as Head of State of The Restored Republic & stick to all that which is entailed under this, OR someone else such as the husband of Anna Von Reitz---Belcher has already done so AND RECORDED such ( annavonreitz.com ) .
http://annavonreitz.com/heredityheadofstate.pdf
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