BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Larry Palevsky & Barbara Loe Fisher | Episode 3 Preview of The Truth About Vaccines 2020
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
2329 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • October 02, 2020
Welcome back to The Truth About Vaccines Episode 3: In-Depth Analysis Of The MMR And DTaP Vaccines and Vaccinating for The Greater Good. Sign up to watch all upcoming episodes for free. ➡️ http://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer

The risks of vaccines are very real, and parents are allowed to question their safety. This documentary discusses the science and history behind the vaccine industry...

This is the most comprehensive, in-depth series ever produced on the topic of vaccines and you can watch each episode for FREE, during October 13 - 23.

Each episode will be up for 24 hours. We’ll be showing all ten episodes in ten days and you can watch by signing up on the link above.

--------------------------------------------------------------------
Here is what you can expect in Episode 3:
--------------------------------------------------------------------
- Who exactly developed the MMR vaccine.
- How having a vaccinated child DOESN'T necessarily stop outbreaks from happening.
- Why Japan stopped giving its population the MMR vaccine because of its ineffectiveness... and the health issues it caused.
- The potential link between autism and inflammatory bowel disease.
- What Dr. Andrew Wakefield's investigation revealed in his 250-page report.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS!

But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives.

That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning The Truth About Vaccines 2020. ➡️ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
Keywords
healthvaccinesmmrmedicinedtapthetruthaboutvaccinesttavdrlarrypalevskybarbaraloefisherwomenshealthmenshealthttav2020childrenshealthfamilyhealth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Informed Consent ALERT: Children&#8217;s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Informed Consent ALERT: Children’s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Willow Tohi
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

Morgan S. Verity
Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Zoey Sky
Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Coco Somers
Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy