Hippocratic Hypocrisy | Spacebusters/Dr. Andrew Kaufman
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 11 hours ago |

A film by Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Spacebusters, about how medicine was highjacked and turned into a sickness for profit industry.


By: Steve Falconer/Spacebusters
Featuring: Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Broadcast:  5 June, 2020

Source


FNQ Citizen's Collective is an apolitical information and support community.
Website
Telegram Channel

Keywords
pharmaceuticalsprofitallopathic medicinespacebustersdr andrew kaufmanhippocratic hypocrisysteve falconer

