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When He Broke the Bread
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9 views • October 17, 2020
From "Archives, B-Sides and Oddments"
Lyrics: Ross Muir
Music: Sean O'Leary
Recorded 2006, Kitchener, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: "Rhinoceros," Albrecht Dürer (German) 1515
Video artwork: "Christ at Emmaus," Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (Dutch) 1648
Luke 24:13-35
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/when-he-broke-the-bread-2
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/archives-b-sides-oddments
Kane Freeman: vocals, acoustic guitar
Ann Winger: vocals
Linda Zane: vocals
Lyrics: Ross Muir
Music: Sean O'Leary
Recorded 2006, Kitchener, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: "Rhinoceros," Albrecht Dürer (German) 1515
Video artwork: "Christ at Emmaus," Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (Dutch) 1648
Luke 24:13-35
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/when-he-broke-the-bread-2
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/archives-b-sides-oddments
Kane Freeman: vocals, acoustic guitar
Ann Winger: vocals
Linda Zane: vocals
Keywords
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