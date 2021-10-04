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Dr Hillary Jones served notice for Genocide
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211 views • October 04, 2021
[Forwarded from 💊 TRUTH PILLS 💊]
[ Video ]
GUARDIANS 300 TODAY ASSISTING WITH THE POLICE PRESENCE AT HILARY JONES'S HOUSE WHERE WE HELD A LAWFUL GATHERING TO RAISE AWARENESS AND SERVE NOTICES ON HIM FOR PUSHING THESE EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPIES ON OUR CHILDREN..
BIG THANKS TO GUARDIANS AND EVERYONE ELSE THAT MADE IT HAPPEN!!
[ Video ]
GUARDIANS 300 TODAY ASSISTING WITH THE POLICE PRESENCE AT HILARY JONES'S HOUSE WHERE WE HELD A LAWFUL GATHERING TO RAISE AWARENESS AND SERVE NOTICES ON HIM FOR PUSHING THESE EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPIES ON OUR CHILDREN..
BIG THANKS TO GUARDIANS AND EVERYONE ELSE THAT MADE IT HAPPEN!!
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