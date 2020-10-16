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Dream: California Fault lines causing fires? Earthquakes? Sanhedrin and Mendicino area cause?
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83 views • October 16, 2020
Possibly urgent in regard to what may be coming. What I saw was bodies burned. What I heard was, "How the whole West got fired. The Sanhedrin valley California. Over 70 dead." And the underlying cause seemed to be unexpected activity along a fault line... Then I did a small bit of research regarding what I heard and saw. And it began to make some sense...A possible need for prayer.
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