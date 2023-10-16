Create New Account
Jewish historian The Zionist Jews aren't the real Jews - Walter Vieth
High Hopes
Jim Crenshaw


Oct 16, 2023


They real Jews got hijacked like the peoples of many countries have (United States comes to mind). If you say you "stand with Israel most have no idea what they are really standing for or with. The basic fact that 95% of the politicians (liars) coming out saying they stand with Israel should be a huge red flag for anyone.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZLXwe5UJZqfi

jewishjewszionisthistorianreal jewsjudeansjim crenshawwalter vieth

