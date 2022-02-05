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THEY TRIED TO KILL THIS GUY IN THE HOSPITAL. NO DOUBT ABOUT IT. LISTEN TO HIS STORY.
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130 views • February 05, 2022
People need to wake up and realize they are murdering people in the hospital. YES THEY ARE. Your ass is worth $100,000 or more DEAD. They get paid to kill you. Share this far and wide. Source: SixthSense
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