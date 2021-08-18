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Afghanistan Falls Biden Fails, This was planned make no mistake! now armed coming to USA southern border!
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51 views • August 18, 2021
Bowne Report
Our tax dollars at work!
Similar to the the 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake that rocked Haiti, the Taliban is a force of nature causing tectonic shifts under a crumbling Biden Administration lead by the nose by an incompetent Defense Department that has mismanaged the effort in Afghanistan from day one.
Regardless of Biden's half baked prediction. In just nine days the Taliban took control of more than half of Afghanistan’s provinces.
And as he has done when it comes to the border, the economy, and covid. Biden blamed the Trump Administration. While Trump responded to the mischaracterization. As Biden's globalist mouthpiece Jen Psaki revealed just how disconnected the Administration is.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6119336cd9acf4520139906a
Our tax dollars at work!
Similar to the the 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake that rocked Haiti, the Taliban is a force of nature causing tectonic shifts under a crumbling Biden Administration lead by the nose by an incompetent Defense Department that has mismanaged the effort in Afghanistan from day one.
Regardless of Biden's half baked prediction. In just nine days the Taliban took control of more than half of Afghanistan’s provinces.
And as he has done when it comes to the border, the economy, and covid. Biden blamed the Trump Administration. While Trump responded to the mischaracterization. As Biden's globalist mouthpiece Jen Psaki revealed just how disconnected the Administration is.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6119336cd9acf4520139906a
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