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Vincent James || Flu cases non-existent, Double-masking and the Big Wealth-Transfer
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10 views • February 28, 2021
Not only did flu cases statistically disappear, but so does the Middle Class' wealth
Follow Vincent James on Trovo @ https://trovo.live/vincentjames
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Clip from "Media Silent as ONE MILLION Flood the Border", which aired 23/2/2021
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Follow Vincent James on Trovo @ https://trovo.live/vincentjames
Telegram: https://t.me/RealVincentJames
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bWargwAUQYXi/
Clip from "Media Silent as ONE MILLION Flood the Border", which aired 23/2/2021
Three Spoons | For Updates and Uploads:
-Telegram: https://t.me/ThreeSpoons
-Gab: https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
-BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0ZxePtXCyRuG/
-Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-575677
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