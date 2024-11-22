Discussing Negative and Positive Reptilian ETs - Part 2 of 2 - Kevin Briggs, Brian & Aurora

Part 2 of 2. The Role of Consciousness and Multi-Dimensionality

• Kevin Briggs discusses the concept of multi-dimensional beings and the importance of accessing higher levels of consciousness.

• He shares an experience of meeting a being named Zork, who had a sense of humor and demonstrated the power of consciousness.

• Kevin explains the equation for the void of consciousness and its role in creating new timelines and realities.

• He emphasizes the importance of co-creating with higher conscious beings to expand collective consciousness and create a positive future.





The Council of Eight and Humanity's Role

• Kevin discusses the Council of Eight and their role in guiding humanity towards a positive future.

• Aurora Belcea shares a group portrait of the Council of Eight, depicting them as inviting humanity to join them.

• Aurora emphasizes the importance of humanity recognizing its multi-dimensional nature and the power to create positive change.

• Aurora and Kevin Briggs discuss the balance between good and evil and the role of consciousness in shaping reality.





Challenges and Solutions for Positive Change

• Kevin Briggs discusses the challenges of reaching 8 billion people with a positive message and the role of mainstream media.

• Aurora emphasizes the importance of focusing on positivity and the natural spread of positive energy.

• She shares her perspective on the value of the human experience and the importance of recognizing the intensity of our emotions.

• They discuss the importance of individual actions and the collective impact of spreading positivity.





The Future of Humanity and Positive Disclosure

• Kevin discusses the potential for a conscious split in reality and the importance of balancing consciousness.

• He shares a personal experience of meeting a being from Alpha Centauri and the confirmation of this experience by other speakers.

• Aurora emphasizes the importance of asking for assistance from higher conscious beings and the power of co-creation.

• Aurora and Kevin Briggs discuss the role of positive disclosure and the importance of focusing on the light side of consciousness.





Final Thoughts and Encouragement

• Aurora shares her perspective on the value of the human experience and the importance of recognizing our potential.

• She emphasizes the importance of focusing on positivity and the natural spread of positive energy.

• They discuss the importance of individual actions and the collective impact of spreading positivity.

• Kevin and Aurora express their gratitude for the opportunity to share their experiences and insights, and they encourage others to focus on the positive aspects of reality.





