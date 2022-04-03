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UK - COME AND GET YOUR AIDS TESTS! EVERYONE'S GOT AIDS!
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543 views • April 03, 2022
EVERYONE HAS VACCINE INDUCED HIV AIDS THE SIDE EFFECTS FROM THE COVID JAB - AUTO IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME - A-I-D-S-
THE SHOT HAD 3 SPIKES OF AIDS - DID THEY TELL YOU BEFORE YOU TOOK THE SHOT? - INFORMED CONSENT =NILL ZERO! - NADA! https://www.brighteon.com/ef2a936b-5cf4-4638-995b-5bab8c9a0126
UK COLUMN NEWS - THE SERIOUS ISSUE OF "VACCINE DAMAGE" ITS ALL COMING OUT! - THE UK GOV PULLS THE DAMMING DATA SO YOU DONT CATCH ON! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mew2jCadGCmm/
UK THEY ARE ONE OF THE SAME! - https://www.brighteon.com/340155ac-c0b2-461c-a1bc-086bd399ada6
DR SHERIE TENPENNY EVERYONE VAXXED WILL HAVE AIDS BY 2022 - https://www.brighteon.com/a734c35a-45f6-49b8-a46f-d0a96369a4e3
THE WORLD IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER -https://www.brighteon.com/fe644103-6522-4880-8121-b7d3f7c12913
THE SHOT HAD 3 SPIKES OF AIDS - DID THEY TELL YOU BEFORE YOU TOOK THE SHOT? - INFORMED CONSENT =NILL ZERO! - NADA! https://www.brighteon.com/ef2a936b-5cf4-4638-995b-5bab8c9a0126
UK COLUMN NEWS - THE SERIOUS ISSUE OF "VACCINE DAMAGE" ITS ALL COMING OUT! - THE UK GOV PULLS THE DAMMING DATA SO YOU DONT CATCH ON! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mew2jCadGCmm/
UK THEY ARE ONE OF THE SAME! - https://www.brighteon.com/340155ac-c0b2-461c-a1bc-086bd399ada6
DR SHERIE TENPENNY EVERYONE VAXXED WILL HAVE AIDS BY 2022 - https://www.brighteon.com/a734c35a-45f6-49b8-a46f-d0a96369a4e3
THE WORLD IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER -https://www.brighteon.com/fe644103-6522-4880-8121-b7d3f7c12913
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