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HEARING LOSS AFTER THE KILL SHOT. DEAF IN ONE EAR AND VACCINATED IN THE OTHER. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?
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91 views • May 17, 2021
Blindness, deafness, heart attacks, blood clots, tremors, paralysis, stroke and death. Remember it is safe and effective. This shit shot is like a box of rancid chocolates, you never know what you are going to get. You better run.
Source: Tim Truth via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Tim Truth via Jim Crenshaw
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