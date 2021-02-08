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California Loses $31 BILLION to Fraud -- The Moral Hazard of a Bail Out (+ Recall Gavin)
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61 views • February 08, 2021
California and the EDD recently lost $31 billion of taxpayer money to unemployment fraud, with checks sent out to convicted felons. This falls firmly at the feet of CA governor Gavin Newsom, who has drove California into the ground with his progressive policies. The moral hazard that the United States will take on when the bail out California, Minneapolis, and other progressive jurisdictions which failed wildly during Covid Shut down their economies, and allowed riots and protests to rage out of control, decimating local businesses, will continue to allow such despotic and unaccountable actions to take place across the nation rather than holding those responsible who voted or enacted these measures.
http://www.RecallGavin2020.com
#recallGavin #California #moralhazard
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http://www.RecallGavin2020.com
#recallGavin #California #moralhazard
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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