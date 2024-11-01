BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Edward Dowd LIVE & Unleashed! The Former Blackrock Executive Warns Of Post Election Financial Chaos & The Impact On Regular Americans!
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
392 views • 6 months ago

The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!! This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy


Everyone is talking about Trump the garbage man and Trump the burger flipper today.


It’s a likable version of Trump with a populist message woven throughout but it’s also kind of sad. Whether he realizes it or not, Trump is mirroring a tough economic reality today for many Americans who are working two or more jobs JUST to survive and put food on the table for the family.


It’s kind of a funny story but also quite unsettling because the way things are going economically - we will ALL have to have two, maybe three jobs to survive in the coming financial reality.


It’s getting WORSE not better and everyone can see it.

Economic winter is coming.

But you DON’T have to be a victim.


Knowledge is powers and there is NO better person to learn from than than money expert, Edward Dowd. Not only is he brilliant, he is also honest and courageous which his fierce advocacy and truth-telling clearly displayed during the dark days of COVID lockdowns.


Ed has worked on Wall Street most of his career, spanning both credit markets and equity markets. Most notably, he worked at Blackrock as a portfolio manager where he managed a $14 billion Growth equity portfolio for ten years.


WATCH HERE ———>


Shannon’s Top Headlines - Wednesday, October 30


Former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo referred for criminal prosecution:

https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/2024.10.30-SSCP-Referral-of-Andrew-M.-Cuomo.pdf


RFK launches Big Pharma Petition Right After NY Activists Publish Open Letter to Trump https://teachersforchoice.substack.com/p/rfk-launches-big-pharma-petition


Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth apologises for COVID vaccine mandates in Australia! https://x.com/TheMilkBarTV/status/1851850486590439428


WATCH - Trump transition chief Howard Lutnick says RFK Jr will address vaccines in leadership position: https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1851960889986937244


SJ Show Notes


Ed is the founder of Phinance Technologies and author of Cause Unknown:

The Epidemic of Sudden Death in 2021 & 2022. Get your copy today at


Follow Ed Dowd on Twitter: @DowdEdward


Find out more about his advocacy HERE:

https://www.humanityprojects.info


Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote


Please Support Our Sponsors:


If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!

Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368

Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com


Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


MUST Watch Movie - Beneath Sheep’s Clothing takes the mask off of totalitarianism and explores what lies beneath the surface of seemingly innocent characters and narratives. Get it HERE at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie

Keywords
livedowdunleashed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy